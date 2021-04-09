According to general manager Ken Holland, Koekkoek (collarbone) "is ahead of schedule and might be available for some games at the end of the season," Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Koekkoek is likely still around a month away from returning, but he could get a few regular-season games in prior to the playoffs. The 27-year-old blueliner has picked up one goal through 17 games this season.