Koekkoek (collarbone) has a chance to play in Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Koekkoek has been out since Feb. 23 with a fractured collarbone. While a return is possible, it's far from guaranteed. Ethan Bear would be most likely to exit the lineup to make room for Koekkoek, who could end up serving in a depth role during the postseason.