Koekkoek was diagnosed with a broken collarbone, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Koekkoek was hurt on his first shift in Saturday's game versus the Flames, as he got hit by Sam Bennett. The 27-year-old Koekkoek figures to be out for an extended period of time with the severity of the injury. No timeline has been announced for his recovery, but it'll likely be counted in months, not weeks.