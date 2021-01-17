Koekkoek scored the Oilers' only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Koekkoek, the tally was far too late to help the Oilers manage a comeback. The 26-year-old blueliner added a pair of hits and blocked shots each in the contest. He's supplied nine blocks in three contests, but his forays onto the scoresheet probably won't happen with much frequency.