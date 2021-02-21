Koekkoek (undisclosed) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Flames, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koekkoek was injured on a hit from Sam Bennett in the first period of Saturday's contest, and it's bad enough to keep the former out of action. The 27-year-old Koekkoek has typically worked in a third-pairing role for the Oilers this year. If he's not ready to return Tuesday versus the Canucks, Caleb Jones may enter the lineup in his place.