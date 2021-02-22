Koekkoek (collarbone) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This move was expected after Koekkoek suffered a fractured collarbone during his first shift of Saturday's win over the Flames. Spector adds that it will be a surprise if Koekkoek returns during the regular season. The 27-year-old suited up for 17 games this year, posting a goal and 29 blocked shots.