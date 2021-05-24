Koekkoek notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets in Game 3.

Koekkoek set up Leon Draisaitl for the opening tally Sunday. The assist was Koekkoek's first point in three playoff outings. The 27-year-old defenseman has added three blocked shots, four shots on net and a plus-1 rating in a third-pairing role. He missed most of the 2020-21 regular season due to a broken collarbone he suffered in late February, and he only mustered one goal in 18 games when he was healthy.