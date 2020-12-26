Koekkoek signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Koekkoek drew into 42 games with the Blackhawks last season, picking up 10 points and 42 PIM over that span. He'll be in and out of the Oilers' lineup as the team's seventh defenseman this year, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.