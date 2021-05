Koekkoek (collarbone) is slated to play in Saturday's season finale against Vancouver, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports and figures to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop.

While Koekkoek will get into Saturday's regular-season contest, coach Dave Tippett doesn't expect to utilize the blueliner in the playoffs. The 27-year0old Ontario native last played Feb. 20 against Calgary, so a tuneup game in the event somebody else gets hurt makes plenty of sense.