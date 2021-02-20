Koekkoek has no points and a minus-6 rating in his last 13 games.

Koekkoek has only seen third-pairing minutes when he's in the lineup, and he hasn't provided much offense. He entered Friday averaging 14:01 per game, but he skated just 9:16 in a 2-1 win over the Flames. Koekkoek has one goal, a minus-7 rating, 15 shots on goal and 29 blocked shots through 16 contests overall.