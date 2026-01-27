Stastney scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Stastney tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, scoring the first of four Edmonton goals in a span of 3:49 during the frame. This was his first point as an Oiler -- he has played 23 games with a minus-4 rating and 28 blocked shots since he was acquired from the Predators. Overall, the blueliner has 10 points, 52 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 53 appearances in his first full NHL campaign. Stastney looks to have the edge over Alec Regula for playing time on the third pairing.