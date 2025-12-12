Stastney was traded to the Oilers from the Predators on Friday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Stastney won't offer much in the way of offensive upside for the Oilers; he is currently stuck in a 20-game goal drought during which he chipped in five helpers, but he will give them some defensive depth on the blueliner, especially with Jake Walman (lower body) still on long-term injured reserve.