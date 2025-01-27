Skinner was not on the ice ahead of Monday's game versus Seattle while awaiting the birth of his child, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

With Skinner away, the Oilers will roll with Calvin Pickard in net against the Kraken for Monday's home contest. At this point, it's probably a game-time decision whether Skinner will link up with the team to serve as the backup or if the club will recall a goalie, likely Collin Delia, from the minors for Monday's matchup.