Skinner allowed five goals on 29 St. Louis shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss.

Skinner was outstanding during Edmonton's impressive winning streak. However, he's hit a speed bump in February. He's 1-3 in his last four starts, over which he has allowed 14 goals for an .880 save percentage. His season-long stats suggest the slump won't last, but it's hard to trust a goalie when their numbers look like that.