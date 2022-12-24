Skinner kicked out 25 of 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday.

Edmonton provided Skinner with a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but he surrendered two goals in each of the second and third frames. Vancouver's final marker was scored on an empty net. Skinner has a 10-9-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .911 save percentage in 21 games this season. The 24-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each of his last four contests.