Skinner stopped 13 of 17 shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

Skinner didn't seem to have his A-game on Saturday, giving up four goals on just 17 shots, and allowing the eventual game-winner on a shot from the boards by John Klingberg. The Edmonton native has however seemed to take the starting job in Edmonton and has been sensational in the month of December with a 2.48 GAA and a .928 save percentage in seven games. Monday against Nashville could be the next time Skinner is between the pipes for the Oilers.