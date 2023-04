Skinner gave up four goals on 44 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

It wasn't the prettiest of performances for Skinner, but the Oilers' offense supported him well. With the win, the Oilers clinched this first-round series and will face the Golden Knights in the second round. Skinner gave up 19 goals on 173 shots, an .890 save percentage, across six games, but he's firmly entrenched as the starting goalie.