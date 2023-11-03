Skinner stopped 23 of 27 shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Skinner's poor start to the 2023-24 campaign continued Thursday as he posted a .852 save percentage in the loss. After being a Calder trophy finalist and posting a 29-14-5 record with 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage last season, Skinner has not been able to carry that momentum into this season as he carries a 1-3-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and .861 save percentage. Skinner and Jack Campbell will continue to split the Oilers' net as Edmonton looks to bounce back from a 2-6-1 start to the season.