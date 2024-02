Skinner allowed three goals on 25 Arizona shots in Monday's 6-3 win.

Skinner is 2-2-0 in his last four starts but has hit something of a rough patch. He's allowed at least three goals in each of the last four games. He could certainly get back to the impressive play he displayed during the Oilers' lengthy win streak, but it's hard to trust a goaltender with an .872 save percentage in his last four starts.