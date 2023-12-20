Skinner stopped 18 of 21 shots in the Oilers' 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Skinner did not have his A-game Tuesday, putting up a .857 save percentage in the performance. With Ilya Sorokin putting up a masterful performance on the other end, this game drops Skinner's record to 11-9-1 on the season with a 3.04 GAA and a .884 save percentage. The Edmonton native should continue to see the bulk of starts in net for the Oilers but could concede starts to Calvin Pickard if he continues to struggle. Thursday against New Jersey marks the next potential opportunity for Skinner to bounce back.