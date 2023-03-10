Skinner stopped 26 of 28 shots, leading the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Skinner started the game shaky, allowing Brad Marchand to score on the first Bruin shot. He would also give up a goal with 0.2 seconds left in the first period to David Pastrnak but would shut the door on the Bruins after. This game gives the Edmonton native four straight wins, allowing three or less goals in all of those starts. With his strong play along with Jack Campbell's struggles, Skinner looks to have the starting goaltender gig for the time being.