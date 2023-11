Skinner will patrol the visiting blue paint versus Washington on Friday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has struggled all season and was pulled at the 14:48 mark of the first period Wednesday in Carolina, after giving up four goals on 12 shots. Skinner is 4-7-1 with a 3.66 GAA and .865 save percentage this season, a huge comedown after going 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 2022-23. The Capitals are tied for 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.56 goals per contest.