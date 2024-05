Skinner will guard the home crease in Game 6 against Vancouver on Saturday, Gene Principe of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner ceded the crease to Calvin Pickard in Edmonton's last two contests after struggling to a .793 save percentage in the first three games of the series. With the Oilers now down 3-2, they'll turn back to Skinner as they look to force a Game 7. The 25-year-old netminder is 5-3-0 overall in the postseason with an .877 save percentage and 3.22 GAA.