Skinner will tend the twine on the road versus Chicago on Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.58 GAA and .948 save percentage, including one shutout. The 25-year-old netminder has been performing well of late, which has seen him take a heavy dose of the workload. Having said that, a matchup with Detroit on Thursday could see backup netminder Calvin Pickard get the nod against his former club.