Skinner will tend the twine for Monday's home clash with Los Angeles, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Skinner has just one victory in his last four contests, sporting a 1-2-1 record, 4.71 GAA and .842 save percentage. Even with the uptick in his numbers, the netminder continues to see the bulk of the workload ahead of veteran Calvin Pickard.

