Skinner will defend the road crease in Dallas on Friday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner gave up a pair of early goals in Game 4, and then shut the door, stopping 20 shots, as the Oilers evened the series at 2-2 with a 5-2 win Wednesday. Skinner has a 2.34 GAA and a .900 save percentage in four games against Dallas in the playoffs.