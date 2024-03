Skinner will patrol the visiting crease in Seattle on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has won his last two starts, turning aside 70 of 74 shots in wins over St. Louis and LA. He is 27-13-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 2023-24. Skinner is 3-0-0 versus the Kraken this season, allowing only six goals on 80 shots.