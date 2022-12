Skinner will defend the home goal Saturday against Anaheim, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner made 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. He has a 9-7-1 record this season with a 2.76 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Anaheim sits 31st in the NHL with 2.35 goals per game this year.