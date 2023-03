Skinner will patrol the home crease versus LA on Thursday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

it's a big matchup for both teams as LA is second in the Pacific Division with 96 points, one ahead of Edmonton. Skinner is 24-14-5 with a 2.95 GAA and .908 save percentage, but he has struggled of late, giving up 15 goals on 110 shots in his last four games.