Skinner will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with Ottawa, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

With Calvin Pickard already named the starter for Monday's clash with Montreal, the decision to go with Skinner for the second game of the back-to-back should come as a surprise. While the 26-year-old Skinner has managed a 2-1-1 record in his last four, he's also given up at least three goals in each of those contests. Still, he figures to remain the No. 1 option in Edmonton unless Pickard can string together some strong performances.