Skinner stopped 18-of-23 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

A win was within reach until the 9:28 mark of the third, when the Bolts sparked to life with two goals in a 39-second span. Skinner faced seven power plays, surrendering two goals, but most of the play was in the other end of the ice. His opponent, Jonas Johansson, faced 43 shots. There will be yelps about Skinner's play and the state of the Edmonton netminding, but this was his first loss in four starts (3-1-0). See if he can shake this off. His new coach is working to inject some spark into the Oilers and that will benefit Skinner going forward.