Skinner turned aside all 30 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old netminder was especially busy in the third period, kicking out 13 shots as New York tried desperately to find an equalizer before Adam Henrique put the game out of reach with an empty-netter. It was an impressive showing from Skinner after he got stuck with an OT loss in the Oilers' season opener last Wednesday. He's allowed three goals on 52 shots to begin his campaign as he looks to improve his consistency and lock down the top spot in the Edmonton crease.