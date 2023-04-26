Skinner stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Skinner was pulled in Game 4 on Sunday, but he bounced back with a solid effort to give the Oilers a 3-2 series lead. The 24-year-old gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but the Oilers were in control by the time he allowed the third tally in the third. He's surrendered 15 goals across five games, so he's been far from dominant, but Skinner remains the Oilers' top netminder. He'll likely start again Saturday in Game 6 with a chance to clinch the series.