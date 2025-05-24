Skinner posted a 25-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Skinner has three shutouts over his last four games. All three of his wins this postseason have been by shutout, but he's offset those with four ugly performances in his losses. Still, Skinner is the Oilers' No. 1 in goal until Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) is deemed ready to play, so he'll have to work on finding a middle ground. Game 3 sees the series shift to Edmonton tied at 1-1.