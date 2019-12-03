Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Bumps back to minors
The Oilers assigned Skinner to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Skinner was brought up on emergency conditions while Mike Smith was dealing with a leg injury, but Smith will be ready for Wednesday's matchup against the Senators. The 21-year-old will continue to fine-tune his game and improve on his current .890 save percentage in the minors.
