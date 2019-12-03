Play

The Oilers assigned Skinner to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner was brought up on emergency conditions while Mike Smith was dealing with a leg injury, but Smith will be ready for Wednesday's matchup against the Senators. The 21-year-old will continue to fine-tune his game and improve on his current .890 save percentage in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories