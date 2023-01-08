Skinner allowed three goals on 46 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Skinner had a 2-0 lead to protect heading into the third period, but the Avalanche's attack was relentless. They scored twice in a span of 5:13 during the third, and Cale Makar completed the comeback with a game-winning goal in overtime. This was still a solid showing for Skinner after he was pulled from his previous start Tuesday versus the Kraken. He's at 12-10-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 25 contests this season. He's 3-3-2 over his last eight games, and he'll have to try to find his form on the road as the Oilers begin a four-game trip against Pacific Division rivals when they visit the Kings on Monday.