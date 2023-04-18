Skinner stopped 31 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Skinner and the Oilers were sharp early on, taking a 2-0 lead into the third period. The Kings then benefited from some penalties, cashing in one power play in the final minute of regulation and another at 9:19 of overtime to complete a comeback. It's a disappointing NHL postseason debut for Skinner, especially since he finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak. The 24-year-old's been good enough this year to have some leeway, so it seems likely he'll be between the pipes again Wednesday for Game 2.