Skinner stopped 30 of 36 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Skinner was left in there for the full game Monday, though there's some blame to go around for the crooked numbers on his stat line. The 25-year-old had a couple of rough plays, but his defense also struggled as the Oilers' ugly first month of 2023-24 continued. Skinner is at a 1-4-1 record with a 3.99 GAA and an .856 save percentage through seven appearances (six starts). The Oilers will get a chance to play the only team worse than them in the league standings, the Sharks, on Thursday, but it could be Jack Campbell's turn to try to establish himself between the pipes.