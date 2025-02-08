Skinner gave up three goals on 12 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Oilers were down 3-2 after one period, and head coach Kris Knoblauch decided to replace Skinner with Calvin Pickard for the remainder of the game. The Oilers were able to get Skinner off the hook but didn't pull at any point and ended up with a close loss. The 26-year-old remains at 20-12-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 37 appearances this season. When the season resumes, the Oilers will embark on a road trip that begins with a back-to-back -- they visit the Flyers on Feb. 22 and the Capitals on Feb. 23, so Skinner and Pickard are likely to split the first two games after the break.