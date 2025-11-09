Skinner stopped nine of 13 shots before he was relieved by Calvin Pickard in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Skinner played just under half of the game, and the Oilers let him stay in for a couple of minutes after giving up the fourth goal before replacing him at a TV timeout. While Skinner hasn't been awful this season, he hasn't been good enough to lift the Oilers out of their early doldrums, which sees them sitting seventh in the Pacific after Saturday's action, though they're just one point away from fourth. More concerning is the Oilers' minus-10 goal differential, which is more directly within Skinner's control. He's now 4-4-3 on the year with a 2.81 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 11 starts. The Oilers' next game is Monday versus the Blue Jackets, and they'll be heading east for a seven-game road trip after that.