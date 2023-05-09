Skinner stopped 19 of 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Monday.

Edmonton struck first, but Vegas rattled off five unanswered goals, with Skinner yielding four of them before Jack Campbell replaced him just over halfway into the second period. This poor outing came on the heels of Skinner's best playoff performance so far, a 30-save effort in a Game 2 win. The 24-year-old has given up at least four goals in three of his last four contests, so his hold on the starting job may be a bit more tenuous than it was at the start of the second round.