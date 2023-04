Skinner allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over LA in Game 4 on Sunday.

All three of Skinner's goals came in the first period. Jack Campbell came out for the start of the second frame and was strong in net, allowing Edmonton to fight its way back into the contest. Skinner has struggled in the 2023 playoffs, posting a 3.38 GAA and an .881 save percentage over four outings, so perhaps Campbell will get the start in Game 5 on Tuesday.