Skinner stopped 14 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Skinner didn't play well Wednesday, but a pair of goals from each of Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins secured the win. This was Skinner's eighth win in his last nine games, though he's allowed four or more goals in three of his last five outings. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 23-14-4 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 43 games. The Oilers' next game is a tough one Saturday at home versus the Golden Knights.