Skinner turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

The Kings scored twice in the first period, but Skinner didn't give up anything else until he let in two shootout attempts. Luckily for him, the Oilers converted on three of their four tries to secure the win. Skinner has allowed a total of five goals during his three-game winning streak, with all of those victories coming on the road. He's up to 14-9-1 with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 25 outings this season, though he's definitely trending in the right direction. The Oilers are back in action Sunday in Anaheim, which will likely be a start for Calvin Pickard.