Skinner saved 35 of 36 shots through overtime in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Skinner was beaten twice in three shootout rounds, and Edmonton missed out on the extra point as a result. He's 13-10-4 with a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 29 games this season. Although Skinner didn't get the win, this was still a strong start from him after the 24-year-old surrendered at least three goals in four of his previous five outings.