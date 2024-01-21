Skinner stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

It was a record setting night for Skinner and the Oilers. Not only was it his 10th straight win, but it tied a club-record with the legendary Grant Fuhr. The team also continues to build on their record-setting winning streak, claiming a record at 13 for a Canadian franchise. Skinner's only blemish on the night came on a MacKenzie Weegar odd-man rush that was wristed above his glove. During his winning streak, Skinner has allowed two goals or less for all but one game. He looks to get his 11th straight when the Oilers host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.