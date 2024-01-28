Skinner made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

He only lost his shutout when Colton Sissions batted a puck out of midair midway through the third period and it skipped past Skinner. He's still the hottest goalie in the league -- the 25-year-old has won 12 straight starts and allowed two goals or less in 11 straight, posting a 1.41 GAA and .950 save percentage over the course of the winning streak. The Oilers have won 16 straight as a team, one short of the NHL record, and Skinner will put himself in the Vezina conversation if he stays locked in after the All-Star break.