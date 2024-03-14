Skinner stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Washington.

Skinner allowed a pair of goals in the opening period, but he'd settle in and blank the Caps over the final two frames while the Oilers exploded for seven goals in a winning effort. The 25-year-old Skinner has held opponents to two goals or fewer in each of his last six starts, going 5-0-1 with a .943 save percentage in that span. He's reached the 30-win threshold for the first time in his career as Skinner improved to 30-13-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.57 GAA on the campaign. The Oilers are back in action at home Saturday versus the Avalanche.