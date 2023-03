Skinner made 25 saves in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

He actually blanked Winnipeg through two periods, but with the Oilers ahead 5-0, Skinner's focus slipped a bit in the third after Axel Jonsson-Fjallby collected a rebound and fired the puck past him to ruin his shutout bid. The 24-year-old netminder has started five of the last six games, going 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .904 save percentage, and he's the clear No. 1 in Edmonton right now over Jack Campbell.