Skinner stopped 33 of 34 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Skinner has now won four of his last five games, allowing just six goals in that span. The only goal against him came on a deflected shot, with Jason Robertson getting credit for the tally. Skinner's inconsistency in the postseason is mildly concerning, but it's easy to overlook when he's in a groove like he is currently. He'll likely get the nod again in Game 4 on Tuesday with a chance to give the Oilers a 3-1 series lead.